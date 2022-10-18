Entertainment

The Daily Star pitted a lettuce against the PM’s shelf life and this front page is the iceberg on the cake

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 18th, 2022

In episode 2,479 of Normal Island, Liz Truss’s tenure as PM has been in a race with a head of lettuce.

It started in that well-known satirical magazine *checks notes* The Economist.

But The Economist had merely walked so The Daily Star could fly, courtesy of Lettuce Cam.

The lettuce provided the perfect pun for the PM’s prognosis.

Article Pages: 1 2