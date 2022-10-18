The Daily Star pitted a lettuce against the PM’s shelf life and this front page is the iceberg on the cake

Entertainment

In episode 2,479 of Normal Island, Liz Truss’s tenure as PM has been in a race with a head of lettuce.

It started in that well-known satirical magazine *checks notes* The Economist.

Britain’s prime minister is trapped in a quagmire of her own making—and two fires are burning in markets. Read why Liz Truss’s premiership is damaged beyond repair: https://t.co/3WV6PZQCei pic.twitter.com/SyRpKDpxCm — The Economist (@TheEconomist) October 13, 2022

Absolutely brutal assessment of Truss in @TheEconomist. This is the opening paragraph. 'The shelf life of a lettuce.' pic.twitter.com/WABNHjCAeP — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 12, 2022

I wouldn't worry Liz. Losing the pinkos at the hard-left, woke, Economist is just a sign that you're on the right track. https://t.co/z1b3Eca62H — Rob Manuel 🧻 (@robmanuel) October 13, 2022

Given that The Economist is giving Lizz Truss's tenure the shelf life of a lettuce, should we be calling her The Iceberg Lady? — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) October 13, 2022

But The Economist had merely walked so The Daily Star could fly, courtesy of Lettuce Cam.

Day one: Which wet lettuce will last longer? https://t.co/vReEEeL6jk — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 14, 2022

Unbelievable, the Daily Star have a live feed, seeing whether Truss will outlive a lettuce. pic.twitter.com/AfcOIEcJy9 — Jaimie (@JaimieAlexKay) October 14, 2022

STAR: Most urgent political question of the year…. Which wet lettuce will last longer? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e76qGzQzlj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 13, 2022

I’ve checked the figures and this live feed of Liz Truss vs a wet lettuce has higher viewing figures than TalkTV had at this time yesterday afternoon. https://t.co/K9n0RoRWft — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 14, 2022

It seems the Daily Star thinks what's happened today is just the tip of the iceberg… https://t.co/Dls4xcIOkP — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 14, 2022

Not only are 1.4k people watching the Liz Truss v lettuce live stream, they’re debating who would win in a fight pic.twitter.com/KLdawc0HF3 — Lizzie Dearden (@lizziedearden) October 14, 2022

Will MPs be submitting lettuce of no confidence soon? https://t.co/3VdWMr7EuQ — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) October 15, 2022

Lettuce not jump to any conclusions about how long I can stay in a job. pic.twitter.com/kIXm75Us7d — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 14, 2022

The lettuce provided the perfect pun for the PM’s prognosis.