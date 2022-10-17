14 favourite responses to the question “Who can replace Liz Truss?”

Politics

As we wait to see how many more u-turns the government can make without revealing that it’s all been an elaborate prank, the jury’s out over whether Liz Truss will make it to Christmas as PM.

I hope Liz Truss will now apologise to the school she said overlooked her potential — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) October 16, 2022

I think the idea of people being named and shamed is terrible but I'm prepared to make an exception for the 81,326 Tory members who voted for Liz Truss. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 15, 2022

To be honest, I’d vote for that spaniel over Truss any day of the week. pic.twitter.com/9W7aUgDNhr — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) October 16, 2022

Somebody had to ask the question –

Who could replace Liz Truss as prime minister if she is ousted as Tory leader? https://t.co/QLrOixhHRI — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 16, 2022

One response was overwhelmingly the most popular, but we’ll save that till last.

Larry the Cat. He's proved himself to be the most resilient resident of Number Ten Downing Street and he has far more sense than any of the other runners and riders. https://t.co/wjoOfXuOCp — Laura🇺🇦Marcus (@MissLauraMarcus) October 16, 2022

That well known intellectual heavyweight Nadine Dorries — Rangzen (@revoltinghippie) October 16, 2022

Homer Simpson — Guybrush Woodthreep (@IsoTupe) October 16, 2022

Pointless choosing the very worst of the really worst. Put 50 names in a hat. Pull out 30 and form a PM Committee. Fire them all after a few weeks, then do it all again. Then again….and again… — GreyPict (@GreyPict) October 16, 2022

Would be a definite improvement. pic.twitter.com/yClROejFBm — 🌊 Paul Downes 🇺🇦 (@CallmeDownsie) October 16, 2022

Kermit? — Sir Stuart Glover (@stuglow) October 16, 2022

So…

What's the point of deputy PM Therese Coffey…

Actually, I've answered my own question 😬 — Miss4Tune (@playmistie4me) October 16, 2022

What about the lettuce 🤷 https://t.co/P8n4UHgTRM — Unelected Lord Schleswig-Holstein 🇬🇧🇩🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@lee_patrick01) October 16, 2022

Is it time for us to play "best horse in the glue factory" again?😴 https://t.co/JoHdQYnzvX — EURYN OWEN (@EURYNOWEN) October 16, 2022

And the popular answer? This-

Enough one-dimensional news. The replacement for Tory PM should be Labour leader Keir Starmer via a democratic General Education https://t.co/LRs8gCHwRG — keith flett (@kmflett) October 16, 2022

Oh, and we’re very much with Sir Lenny Henry on this.

I NEVER wanna see this band … — Lenny Henry (@LennyHenry) October 16, 2022

