Penny Mordaunt said Liz Truss was detained ‘on urgent business’ and MPs’ laughter said it all

Poke Staff. Updated October 17th, 2022

Labour leader Keir Starmer tabled an urgent question for Liz Truss in the House of Commons today but the PM – to no-one’s great surprise anywhere – was otherwise unavailable.

So her one-time leadership rival Penny Mordaunt turned up instead, apologising to MPs for Truss’s absence and inadvertently – we presume – giving MPs the biggest laugh of the year.

If it was something of an open goal for Starmer then he still had to hit the target. Which he did, with this …

… and this.

It’s got so bad for Truss that it’s even a disaster when she doesn’t turn up.

And as lots of people were pointing out …

