Nerine Skinner made the Liz Truss press conference Take 2 – and it’s hilariously believable

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 17th, 2022

Actor and comedian Nerine Skinner has been making so many parodies of the PM’s serial failures that she probably dreams in Truss now – and for that she has our utmost sympathy.

In this do-over of Liz Truss’s disastrous press conference – given after she threw Kwasi Kwarteng under the bus – Nerine’s Liv Struss struggles to look human and follow instructions at the same time.

‘Pause – and look at press people.’

It looks as though Nerine really got inside the PM’s head, and to be fair – there’s probably plenty of space.

YouTube users were blown away.

Satire is tough when real life is almost indistinguishable from it.
Toronto Citizen

I watched TV last night and thought Nerine Skinner’s doing well to get a prime time slot, until I realised it was the actual Prime Minister.
Colin Dalaska

Well, that was a lot more polished and professional than the original. A lot more entertaining too🙂
Ian Johnson

When Nerine shared the sketch on Twitter, tweeters were just as impressed.

To sum up

To see more of Nerine, you can subscribe to her YouTube, follow her on Twitter or head over to her website.

