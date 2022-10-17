Nerine Skinner made the Liz Truss press conference Take 2 – and it’s hilariously believable

Entertainment

Actor and comedian Nerine Skinner has been making so many parodies of the PM’s serial failures that she probably dreams in Truss now – and for that she has our utmost sympathy.

In this do-over of Liz Truss’s disastrous press conference – given after she threw Kwasi Kwarteng under the bus – Nerine’s Liv Struss struggles to look human and follow instructions at the same time.

‘Pause – and look at press people.’

It looks as though Nerine really got inside the PM’s head, and to be fair – there’s probably plenty of space.

YouTube users were blown away.

Satire is tough when real life is almost indistinguishable from it.

Toronto Citizen

I watched TV last night and thought Nerine Skinner’s doing well to get a prime time slot, until I realised it was the actual Prime Minister.

Colin Dalaska

Well, that was a lot more polished and professional than the original. A lot more entertaining too🙂

Ian Johnson

When Nerine shared the sketch on Twitter, tweeters were just as impressed.

Parody so close to reality it shows up how bad the UK PM really is https://t.co/K5g86Hiosd — John MxDermott 🇬🇧🇳🇿🌻🇺🇦 (@Farfields_0x04) October 15, 2022

Liz Truss could learn a thing or two. Brilliance from the mighty @nerineskinner. https://t.co/cYaURdadWJ — Shameful Steve (@stevesalesnoble) October 16, 2022

Oh @nerineskinner it’s terrifying that I wasn’t sure if it was a verbatim piece or just you being brilliant! https://t.co/9VK9GJC0ut — Ralph Bogard (he/him) (@ralphbogard) October 16, 2022

Nailed it yet again.

Scouring the room to look for journalists who wouldn’t hold her to account.

Staring at her notes the whole time.

The awkward pauses.

Nerine has perfected Truss. It’s scary how well she imitates her. https://t.co/Wm2700lY8X — BeckieCalla – repping the Anti Growth Coalition (@beckiecalla) October 16, 2022

To sum up

This is comedy GOLD!🤣🤣🤣💯👏 — BigBadWolf🇬🇧🇺🇦💙 (@bigbadwolf2022) October 15, 2022

To see more of Nerine, you can subscribe to her YouTube, follow her on Twitter or head over to her website.

