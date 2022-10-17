News

Nadine Dorries said it was time to bring back Boris Johnson and this response was A++

Poke Staff. Updated October 17th, 2022

Things are obviously really bad right now for Liz Truss and the Conservative party but it turns out it’s even worse than we thought after former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries – you remember – said it was time to bring back Boris Johnson.

No, honestly, she did.

And it prompted no end of memorable replies like this.

Or this.

And most certainly this.

But surely no-one said it better than Henry Hill, deputy editor of the ConservativeHome website.

Ooof.

Source Twitter @BestForBritain