Nadine Dorries said it was time to bring back Boris Johnson and this response was A++

Things are obviously really bad right now for Liz Truss and the Conservative party but it turns out it’s even worse than we thought after former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries – you remember – said it was time to bring back Boris Johnson.

No, honestly, she did.

There is no unity candidate. No one has enough support. Only one MP has a mandate from party members and from the British public – a mandate with an 80 seat majority.@BorisJohnson The choices are simple – back Liz, if not bring back Boris or face a GE within weeks. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 17, 2022

And it prompted no end of memorable replies like this.

Or this.

Christ, Nadine get a bit of self awareness would you? YOU and your party are the reason why we are a laughing stock. pic.twitter.com/SGBjKP91bQ — Sir Jack Caramac 💙 🇺🇦 (@JCaramac) October 16, 2022

And most certainly this.

Option 3 please — Sarah scott (@Sarsay2010) October 17, 2022

But surely no-one said it better than Henry Hill, deputy editor of the ConservativeHome website.

BBC host asks guests not to laugh while she reads Dorries's tweet asking for Johnson to be brought back. "I think Nadine Dorries missed her calling as a Japanese soldier in WWII." ~AA pic.twitter.com/nL8FmzIwpJ — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 17, 2022

Ooof.

Some fun shade on #BBCPolitics. pic.twitter.com/PAEdPgROJz — OOZE Kempner (Sooz doesn't have an E on the end) (@SoozUK) October 17, 2022

Source Twitter @BestForBritain