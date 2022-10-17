Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s angry debate rant about election fraud got the takedowns it deserved

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 17th, 2022

The Republican Representative for Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, lost her temper, her dignity and the plot during a televised debate with the Democratic candidate for her seat, Marcus Flowers.

He lit the blue touch paper and stood well back.

Classy. We’d have thought any evidence of electoral fraud might have come to light before now, but it’s only been 23 months, so they probably haven’t had time to type up the report or something.

Here’s just one of the times she pushed the dangerous election fraud narrative.

Her debate outburst got exactly the responses you’d expect.

We’ll let Marcus Flowers have the last word.

