Marjorie Taylor Greene’s angry debate rant about election fraud got the takedowns it deserved

The Republican Representative for Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, lost her temper, her dignity and the plot during a televised debate with the Democratic candidate for her seat, Marcus Flowers.

He lit the blue touch paper and stood well back.

Flowers: Did Biden win the election?

Greene: He’s the president

Flowers: You pushed a big lie that he did not win

Greene: There was election fraud and my husband has the proof pic.twitter.com/Vhu2sOW7PQ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2022

Classy. We’d have thought any evidence of electoral fraud might have come to light before now, but it’s only been 23 months, so they probably haven’t had time to type up the report or something.

Here’s just one of the times she pushed the dangerous election fraud narrative.

Just a little clip to keep handy for when Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to rewrite history and claim that she was somehow the "victim" on January 6. pic.twitter.com/xdzTwH4QOh — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 17, 2022

Her debate outburst got exactly the responses you’d expect.

1.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: My husband has evidence of election fraud!@RepMTG is hoping she gets custody of it in the divorce. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 16, 2022

2.

3.

Looks like she went to the Donald Trump school of debating https://t.co/lovBwUynUz — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 16, 2022

4.

Marcus Flowers brought the facts Which conveniently happen to be Marjorie Taylor Greene’s kryptonite https://t.co/CMthfN6P67 — THE SAD TRUTH (@SmnWeekly) October 16, 2022

5.

"I lost the evidence of election fraud in my messy divorce" is a new one. https://t.co/PlxSYv2rXM — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) October 17, 2022

6.

Let me see if I follow — the fraudsters were able to slip the steal past the Federal Election Commission, the Trump departments of Justice and Homeland Security, and multiple state election officials but not Greene's husband. https://t.co/UsUr3TeVHi — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) October 16, 2022

7.

So Marjorie Taylor-Greene's soon to be ex-husband has evidence that the 2020 election was "stolen", yet has withheld said evidence from all authorities and allowed Trump to lose 62 lawsuits? Is she on drugs? I think she's on drugs. — Ellis Crane (@Ellis_Crane) October 16, 2022

8.

MTG’s husband right now: pic.twitter.com/RO2ftGE1oK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 16, 2022

9.

20 years from now…. "I have the proof. I just don't want to show it to you" https://t.co/bvvJshL7jZ — Stan Miller I have seen Alpha Snorlax (@milbo11) October 16, 2022

We’ll let Marcus Flowers have the last word.

Tonight at our debate, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed she was a victim of January 6. She’s wrong. The brave law enforcement officers were the real victims. pic.twitter.com/8m77BZuKAc — Marcus Flowers (@Marcus4Georgia) October 16, 2022

