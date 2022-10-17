Pics

Liz Truss tweeted about ‘stability’ and Susanna Reid’s blistering comeback was 10/10

John Plunkett. Updated October 17th, 2022

As you’ll know by know the latest chancellor for a week or two Jeremy Hunt has binned the entirety of Liz Truss’s budget in probably the biggest economic handbrake turn the UK has ever seen.

The PM (at the time we write this) was naturally putting a brave face on things, and while she hasn’t emerged from the Downing Street bunker, here’s what she had to say on Twitter.

And it got no end of totally on-point replies.

But Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid surely said it best.

No more questions.

Source Twitter @susannareid100