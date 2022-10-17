Liz Truss tweeted about ‘stability’ and Susanna Reid’s blistering comeback was 10/10

Pics

As you’ll know by know the latest chancellor for a week or two Jeremy Hunt has binned the entirety of Liz Truss’s budget in probably the biggest economic handbrake turn the UK has ever seen.

Watch the Chancellor @Jeremy_Hunt’s statement outlining the measures being brought forward from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability.https://t.co/faGd6A9YVp pic.twitter.com/1MWp4Y2ewv — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) October 17, 2022

The PM (at the time we write this) was naturally putting a brave face on things, and while she hasn’t emerged from the Downing Street bunker, here’s what she had to say on Twitter.

The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions. We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom. https://t.co/P3yglx6efZ — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 17, 2022

And it got no end of totally on-point replies.

Arsonist explains the difficult challenges of this fire. https://t.co/J5sXjmeDtj — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) October 17, 2022

“I am in good health and my captors are treating me well” https://t.co/tGDM0danvJ — Martini Seltzermayr (@mseltzermayr) October 17, 2022

But Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid surely said it best.

The British people want stability so I launched unfunded tax cuts that spooked markets, risked pension funds, shot up interest rates, sacked the Chancellor and then reversed the whole plan including the guarantee to protect you from energy price rises. But – stability 👍🏼 https://t.co/5VhAvPk0je — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) October 17, 2022

No more questions.

