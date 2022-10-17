Jeremy Hunt just set fire to Liz Truss’s budget – enjoy these 23 funniest responses while she’s still PM

News

New prime minister, sorry, chancellor Jeremy Hunt decided not to polish Liz Truss’s turd of a budget, instead picking it up in a plastic bag and sticking the whole sorry mess in the bin.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirms that all the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago that have not started parliamentary legislation will be reversedhttps://t.co/ivKlXQywJt pic.twitter.com/q56M36RDrk — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 17, 2022

Barely any of his predecessor, chancellor for a day Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget remains in probably the biggest U-turn in British economic history.

BREAKING: Jeremy Hunt confirms govt will: 💥 reverse “almost all” of tax cuts announced in mini-budget apart fr NICS and stamp duty 💥 scrap 1p tax cut in basic rate (w corp tax/top rate reversal = £32bn) 💥 energy support package *only* lasts until April – not 2yrs as planned — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 17, 2022

In short ….

Hunt goes much further than just a u-turn. Scraps the income tax cut indefinitely and ditches Truss’s two-year energy plan. A PM whose entire agenda in office has been junked — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 17, 2022

And we’ve read all the reaction – well, quite a lot of it – so you don’t have to, and these are our 23 favourite funny tweets. See if you can get to the end while Truss is still in Downing Street.

Liz Truss has had to abandon her entire economic agenda. All she can rely on now is her deeply charismatic personality and sheer political skill. — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) October 17, 2022

Hunt’s emergency budget statement in full: “CTRL ALT DELETE” — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) October 17, 2022

Liz Truss has hit that sweet spot where she’s taking it easy because it’s her first few weeks and phoning it in because it’s her last few weeks — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 17, 2022

The Prime Minister has gone to live on a farm. She'll be very happy there and be able to play with all her friends, lots of fields to run about in. No, we won't be able to go and visit. pic.twitter.com/cpgA8cQk9h — Joxley (@Mr_John_Oxley) October 17, 2022

If at the end of all this we end up with Rishi Sunak as Chancellor as Boris Johnson as PM does it mean we’ve been asleep and they’ve both just been in the shower together all this time? — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 17, 2022

Looking out for any remaining policies 😭 pic.twitter.com/j3cuNb68dk — Gemma Abbott (@gem_abbott) October 17, 2022

BREAKING In a further attempt to calm the markets, Jeremy Hunt will manacle the PM and parade her around College Green chanting ‘Shame, shame, shame’. — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) October 17, 2022

I’m booked in as Prime Minister next Thursday and Friday but have double-booked as I have a social engagement. Is anybody free to swap dates? — Dom Joly (@domjoly) October 17, 2022

New leader of ‘The anti-growth coalition’ announced pic.twitter.com/sbKAHcRAPF — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) October 17, 2022

Honestly though, I thought the entire point of being a constitutional monarchy was we already had a powerless figurehead just there for show. Who needs two? — . (@twlldun) October 17, 2022

BREAKING: Superman reversing Earth’s rotation loses title as biggest U-turn in human history. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 17, 2022

