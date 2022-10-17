News

Blinking Liz Truss turned up late then left without saying a word – 23 bewildered responses

Poke Staff. Updated October 17th, 2022

We’d say it was a bizarre sequence of events but for Liz Truss’s government it was just about par for the course.

First of all the prime minister was unable to respond in person to an urgent question from Labour leader Keir Starmer because she was on ‘urgent business’.

The Penny Mordaunt – standing in for the PM – was forced to clarify that Truss wasn’t hiding under a desk.

Then Truss did in fact turn up while Mordaunt was still speaking – she clearly sorted that urgent business double quick – and was still there while her boss, sorry, chancellor Jeremy Hunt was speaking.

And then she exited stage left without saying a word.

And if you’re left a little bit discombobulated by all that, you weren’t the only one. Here are our favourite things people said about the whole thing.

