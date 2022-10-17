19 weirdly backhanded compliments – or to put it another way, insults

Life

A Redditor named u/danram90 had a question for the r/AskReddit forum.

What is the most backhanded compliment you have ever received?

They didn’t share one of their own, but got plenty of responses from people clearly unable to move on from these comments.

“I don’t care what anybody says, I like you.”

theautomemoriesdoll

“You’re so pretty with a mask on.”

HatefulCommander

“You’ve gained some weight but you wear it well.”

EpicBeardMan345

Wow you sure can run fast for a fat dude.

bretty666

“You’re short, but hey at least you’re proportional.” Um what…

Cwellsuited

On a first date a guy once told me, “You seem like you’d make a great manager.”

RhymesCeleste

jaylotw

“When I first saw you I thought you’d be creepy but you’re actually pretty cool.”

zakkil

