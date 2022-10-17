This 5-year-old’s gadget-filled life was fascinating but one reaction was just hilarious

Entertainment

There’s a TikTok trend where people show off the efficiency of their gadgets by completing tasks in super-quick time. It’s usually under the pretence of a guest arriving unannounced or a spouse getting home and the house needing to be spruced up.

This was a little different. What could better prove how easy a gadget is to use than by showing a young child using it?

There were mixed reactions to the tech-savvy five-year-old.

Home girl can’t just go home and watch Peppa Pig.. she goes straight to work 🤣😭🤣

Yulissadeleonn

We all know no 5 yr old is coming home to do all that-🧐

maryam™︎

In America they call this neglect.

KitanaBombz

But the best response was this stitch, made by the very funny @shabazsays.

If there’s an award for TikTok reaction of the Year, it must surely go to –

“What in the Matilda nonsense is going on here?”

Here’s how TikTok users reacted to the funny stitch – and ‘Matilda’.

You blessed her so much she about to become a saint.

bigboi

She’s done more than I have in 20 years.

Chocolates

I just can’t even 😂this narration was too funny.

user4616124953122

I lost it at ‘she’s got a speaker in the fridge’😂😂

a

… off to show this to my kids. 😁

Suzanne Rosenberg

My kids are 19 & 20 and honestly I’ve got a better chance of the cat doing the housework than them 🙄

Josfromoz

This video is practically a public service, certainly to kaz_8787.

I’m poorly with covid but watching your video has cheered me up 😁 have a day off 😂.

