18 funniest things people are saying about Liz Truss right now

Politics

It’s difficult to imagine how this week could possibly be worse for Liz Truss than last week (without her actually leaving 10 Downing Street), but we’ll sure she’ll manage it.

Today the second chancellor of her premiership – and fourth in four months – was doing her best to rescue her premiership but he’s got some way to go by the looks of these polls ….

For the first time ever, the Conservatives are no longer predicted to be either the government, or the official opposition, in the next Parliament, according to Electoral Calculus' latest general election forecast. SNP now pushing them into third place. pic.twitter.com/rWRu9TK9Nm — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 17, 2022

Here are our favourite 17 things people are saying about Truss right now.

1.

I've been working flat out all weekend, but it was worth it because I've nearly finished all my packing. — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 16, 2022

2.

I hope Liz Truss will now apologise to the school she said overlooked her potential — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) October 16, 2022

3.

4.

Liz Truss firing Kwasi Kwarteng is like a ventriloquist firing the dummy for saying the wrong thing. — Ken Clarke (@MrKennethClarke) October 16, 2022

5.

I see the Downing Street new door is fitted pic.twitter.com/l2tuwwthT8 — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) October 16, 2022

6.

An unusual choice but anything would be better pic.twitter.com/mPTeGGiFy3 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 17, 2022

7.

Has Liz Truss decided that the mere sight of her moves markets the wrong way? — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) October 17, 2022

8.

I think the idea of people being named and shamed is terrible but I'm prepared to make an exception for the 81,326 Tory members who voted for Liz Truss. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 15, 2022

9.