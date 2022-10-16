Politics

Thérèse Coffey’s antibiotic plans and habits are giving people the needle

Poke Staff. Updated October 16th, 2022

As the new Chancellor of the Exchequer hints at another round of austerity, Thérèse Coffey – the new Health Secretary – has stepped up with both a potentially problematic antibiotics policy and a worrying admission.

The Times had the scoop.

And what’s more …

It’s almost as though Ms Coffey is bravely stepping up to take the heat off her good friend Liz Truss. Tweeters, including several medical professionals, pointed out the issues.

