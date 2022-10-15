Miriam Margolyes told Radio 4 what she wanted to call Jeremy Hunt and it’s an NSFW delight

Celebrity

Miriam Margolyes is famously straight-talking as anyone who has watched her on the Graham Norton Show (or indeed anywhere else) will testify.

So perhaps Radio 4’s Today programme should have know what might be coming after she appeared on the programme after new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt.

Miriam was on the show to talk about the great Robbie Coltrane, who has died aged 72, but the conversation turned to Hunt, who’d been sitting in the studio chair before her.

And this happened (wait for it …)

Possibly the greatest moment in the Today programme’s history courtesy of Miriam Margolyes. pic.twitter.com/QKaBxseznv — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) October 15, 2022

Here’s a slightly longer clip for just a little bit more context.

Good morning Miriam Margolyes. pic.twitter.com/dbjl57QvVf — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) October 15, 2022

A sheer delight.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it today.

Miriam Margoyles being a legend pic.twitter.com/bhxJHXJURv — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 15, 2022

A joy to start the day to Miriam Margolyes saying ‘Fuck you’ on Radio 4. I love her reliability! — Anneka Rice (@AnnekaRice) October 15, 2022

Feel sorry for the today programme producers who are now going to have to find someone to come on and say fuck you labour. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 15, 2022

Miriam Margolyes!

She's done it again. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) October 15, 2022

Miriam Margolyes is all of us — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) October 15, 2022

All rise for Queen Miriam 👸 https://t.co/xhiakBIsDS — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) October 15, 2022

Not sure what anyone was expecting by booking Miriam Margolyes on straight after Jeremy Hunt, but they should just be grateful it was only the f word she used. #r4today. — Daniel Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) October 15, 2022

I’ve always been a casual admirer of the actress Miriam Margolyes, I am now a fully paid up superfan. BBC Radio 4 today program this morning. — Robert Llewellyn (@bobbyllew) October 15, 2022

Please get Miriam Margolyes to do Thought for the Day every day! #r4today — Phil Marson (@PhilipMarson) October 15, 2022

READ MORE

23 funniest things people are saying about PM (at the time of writing) Liz Truss

Source Twitter @dinosofos