23 funniest things people are saying about PM (at the time of writing) Liz Truss

It’s the morning after the press conference the afternoon before and Liz Truss is still in Downing Street. But for how much longer?

Sacking chancellor Kwasi Kwateng for doing everything that she asked didn’t work, and neither did her ‘address’ to the nation which was meant to reassure everyone but did precisely the opposite.

So enjoy these 23 funniest things people are saying about Liz Truss and whoever is her chancellor by the time you read this.

1.

As of today, all over 50s can book their slot as Chancellor. Appointments available from tomorrow. — Jane Duke (@stoneflowerjane) October 14, 2022

2.

Getting to the front of the kebab shop after a night out but you haven't decided what to have pic.twitter.com/OXDbQEvqlI — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) October 14, 2022

3.

Kwasi was Chancellor for five days less than David Blaine was in that box — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) October 14, 2022

4.

5.

Anybody else got things in their fridge from two Chancellors ago? — David Green (@itsdavegreen) October 14, 2022

6.

Me watching the collapse of the Tory party pic.twitter.com/nJP3mow2sK — ed™️ (@erar97) October 14, 2022

7.

one mp said to me last night pic.twitter.com/e02T1yBuPY — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) October 14, 2022

8.

Today I saw a patient who has been constipated longer than Kwasi was chancellor — LifeInTheSlowLane (@drokane) October 14, 2022

9.

This new episode of Quantum Leap is WILD pic.twitter.com/zgJATvh9Y4 — Pip (@pipmadeley) October 14, 2022

10.

If the government was a musical pic.twitter.com/YaT81ZL5Jc — Rob Madge (@Rob_Madge_02) October 14, 2022

11.

In order to beat Kwasi Kwarteng's record, Jeremy Hunt will need to either resign, or be sacked, by November 20th. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 14, 2022

12.