17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up our favourite funny pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘I’m about to spray my new kitchen cabinets’

(via)

2. ‘He was raised well’

(via)

3. ‘Sorry for the sad post’

(via)

4. ‘Where is the fire exit, the Ministry of Magic?’

(via)

5. ‘Found in a portable toilet on a jobsite I delivered to’

(via)

6. ‘Pinky and the Brain’

(via)

7. ‘Seeing my dog everywhere …’

(via)

8. ‘My license photo. The only thing the woman who took my photo said was “you’re ok with this?”

(via)

9. ‘I work at a University. Students kept sitting and standing directly in front of the door to my office for no reason. This was my response’

(via)