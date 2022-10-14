Tories may be plotting to replace the PM with Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt – 17 favourite reactions

Politics

As Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng dashes back to the UK for emergency talks with the PM, he might want to keep an eye on which PM he needs to talk to.

🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Senior Conservatives are holding talks about replacing Liz Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt as part of a “coronation” by MPs https://t.co/AgwscfpYS1 — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) October 13, 2022

This won’t have helped Liz Truss’s case.

YouGov polling for The Times found that almost half of those who voted Conservative at the last election want the party’s MPs to oust Truss. 62% say grassroots members made the wrong choice in the vote for leader, 43% want the party to install a new PM and 29% oppose the move pic.twitter.com/6aWI0VP4zJ — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) October 13, 2022

When the news is completely ridiculous, there’s only one thing to do – take the piss.

1.

The leadership should be decided in the proper way; a one-off of Splash, ITV’s celebrity diving show https://t.co/Uv7a8vMv9x — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 13, 2022

2.

No offence to Sunak or Mordaunt but govt is not a game of spin the bottle, where if you don’t like the result you can just keep spinning again https://t.co/i4uT9NFtAf — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) October 13, 2022

3.

Less shuffling chairs on the Titanic more shovelling shit in a sewage works. https://t.co/U22klhHovq — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 13, 2022

4.

If a PM is so incompetent they need to be ousted less than 40 days into their premiership then it’s a general election we need, not another ballot of Tory MPs. https://t.co/lt1yzhe52h pic.twitter.com/XUOPFsq8TA — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) October 13, 2022

5.

It would be funny if this party hadn't ruined every British institution that has ever meant anything and trashed the economy https://t.co/mvygKToKLI — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) October 13, 2022

6.

It’s like they can’t do anything right isn’t it? https://t.co/kr7OYjTIid — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 13, 2022

7.

“…I felt a great disturbance in the Tory Shires as if tens of thousands of braying voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. They fear something terrible is happening…” https://t.co/fr0O9gP0qn — Mrs Gladys Steptoe (@GladysSteptoe) October 13, 2022

8.

Democracy alive and well in the Tory party https://t.co/Ty7Fv6H8qs — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) October 13, 2022

9.