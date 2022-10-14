Politics

Tories may be plotting to replace the PM with Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt – 17 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 14th, 2022

As Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng dashes back to the UK for emergency talks with the PM, he might want to keep an eye on which PM he needs to talk to.

This won’t have helped Liz Truss’s case.

When the news is completely ridiculous, there’s only one thing to do – take the piss.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2