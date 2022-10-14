This Kay Burley question to Liz Truss nails it more with each passing day

Politics

As Liz Truss’s nascent premiership lurches from one self-inflicted crisis to the next, rewind for a moment to this question put by Kay Burley to the wannabe PM during the Tory leadership race.

It rang true back then, but now it’s bonging like Big Ben.

"Will the real Liz Truss please stand up?" In 34 seconds, Kay Burley embarrassed Liz Truss by laying bare her history of u-turns pic.twitter.com/ZjIUwJ0txs — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) August 5, 2022

It was highlighted this week by Labour MP Jess Phillips who absolutely says it all.

Turns out this was the most accurate and portentous moment in the leadership race. Erratic, unsure, unthoughtful, unprincipled, uncertain, basically all over the shop. https://t.co/80JHdj6H45 — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) October 13, 2022

