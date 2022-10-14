Politics

This Kay Burley question to Liz Truss nails it more with each passing day

Poke Staff. Updated October 14th, 2022

As Liz Truss’s nascent premiership lurches from one self-inflicted crisis to the next, rewind for a moment to this question put by Kay Burley to the wannabe PM during the Tory leadership race.

It rang true back then, but now it’s bonging like Big Ben.

It was highlighted this week by Labour MP Jess Phillips who absolutely says it all.

Source Twitter @EdwardTHardy H/T @jessphillips