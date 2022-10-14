Ted Cruz trolled Joe Biden and this shutdown wins all the votes

Politics

To the world of Ted Cruz – stick with us, please – where the Republican senator Ted Cruz took time out from his busy schedule to list a ‘non-exhaustive list of the crises Joe Biden has overseen’.

And we’re glad he did because this response surely shone the brightest light.

‘Complaining is easier than fixing,’ said beerbellybegone who sent it viral on Reddit.

No more questions, senator.

‘Yup, and now they’re suing over student debt cancellation.’

havocLSD ‘What’s funny is what most of these people are complaining about has nothing to do with the president.’

Snoo8587 ‘That’s why no matter how much Republicans pound their chest and complain about Biden, I will always know that they did it to themselves. They are the living embodiment of “cut their own nose off to spite their own face”.’

TemporaryConfusius ‘Still not unconvinced that Ted Cruz has a humiliation fetish.’

