Ed Miliband just took belated revenge on David Cameron and it’s magnificent

You will no doubt be familiar with that David Cameron tweet from before the 2015 general election when he suggested UK voters faced a stark choice between him and the then Labour leader, Ed Miliband.

And of course it’s had no end of airings since then, along with people wondering what might have happened if Miliband hadn’t eaten that bacon sandwich, that kind of thing.

But Ed Miliband had resited revisiting it – until now.

And in the wake of the chaos of Liz Truss’s worst day in Downing Street to date, his timing was immaculate. As was his choice of emoji.

Magnificently done.

And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for the shadow cabinet minister today.

Anybody else dreaming about a bit of chaos with @Ed_Miliband ? — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) October 14, 2022

The restraint of Ed Miliband waiting for this particular bit of chaos to deploy the clown emoji pic.twitter.com/NEvk70ck9J — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 14, 2022

Can just imagine Ed looking at that tweet for the last 7 years thinking "Will I quote tweet it now with a clown face?"

And deciding every time, until today, that "no, they can be even more chaotic than this" And being right every time… https://t.co/K8vocGocfD — Lorcan Roche Kelly (@LorcanRK) October 14, 2022

Top level shithousery from @Ed_Miliband if it wasn’t for that pesky bacon sandwich. What could have been… https://t.co/IXIGwCTjlT — Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) October 14, 2022

What took you so long? — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) October 14, 2022

He was obviously waiting for the perfect moment and here we are. — Catherine (@Catherine_md_) October 14, 2022

Chaos with Ed Miliband — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) October 14, 2022

Been waiting for that reply for years! Cheers! pic.twitter.com/1vNCVCVFFj — Damon Evans (@damocrat) October 14, 2022

THIS is why I’m a Milifan. Love you Ed — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 14, 2022

Ed Miliband's thirst for chaos almost sated — Rob Palk (@robpalkwriter) October 14, 2022

To conclude …

7 years he waited for this moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i6prVmaMDK — Laura K Translator (@LKTranslator) October 14, 2022

