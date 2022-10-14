Pics

Ed Miliband just took belated revenge on David Cameron and it’s magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2022

You will no doubt be familiar with that David Cameron tweet from before the 2015 general election when he suggested UK voters faced a stark choice between him and the then Labour leader, Ed Miliband.

And of course it’s had no end of airings since then, along with people wondering what might have happened if Miliband hadn’t eaten that bacon sandwich, that kind of thing.

But Ed Miliband had resited revisiting it – until now.

And in the wake of the chaos of Liz Truss’s worst day in Downing Street to date, his timing was immaculate. As was his choice of emoji.

Magnificently done.

And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for the shadow cabinet minister today.

To conclude …

