Politics

Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch’s takedown of the Tories was music to people’s ears

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2022

It’s perhaps not surprising that it’s often the non-politicians who make the most memorable contributions to BBC1’s Question Time.

Last week it was the magnificent actor Brian Cox, this week it was Belle and Sebastian singer, Stuart Murdoch.

His verdict on Liz Truss and the Conservatives in general went viral because it was music to people’s ears.

Boom. And that’s Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross on the right, just in case you were wondering.

Last word to the man himself …

Source Twitter @bbcquestiontime @davemacladd