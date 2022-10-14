Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch’s takedown of the Tories was music to people’s ears

Politics

It’s perhaps not surprising that it’s often the non-politicians who make the most memorable contributions to BBC1’s Question Time.

Last week it was the magnificent actor Brian Cox, this week it was Belle and Sebastian singer, Stuart Murdoch.

His verdict on Liz Truss and the Conservatives in general went viral because it was music to people’s ears.

“The Conservatives don’t care about people” Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebastian dropping truth bombs on #bbcqt 🙌pic.twitter.com/SX6GViCoQm — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 13, 2022

Boom. And that’s Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross on the right, just in case you were wondering.

Stuart Murdoch on #bbcqt is 100% right, the rest of the country has finally woken up and seen what many of us having been saying for years. The Tories are only out for themselves — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) October 13, 2022

This is just awesome from Stuart Murdoch (I love Belle & Sebastian) Just look at Douglas Ross’s face when he says ‘what an insult’ He knows it’s true. His body language says it all. No more crumbs. https://t.co/z3VfqnbAaA — JackElphinstone. (@ElphinstoneJack) October 13, 2022

Treat yourself to a bit of

Stuart Murdoch speaking truth to power Wee Douglas Ross looks so deflated, it’s brilliant Tories are tone deaf, they don’t care about the people, trickle down economics where we the people should eat the crumbs from the rich🔥#bbcqt #questiontime pic.twitter.com/e0Uj6mdd70 — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) October 13, 2022

About the only person talking sense on this evening’s ‘Question Time’ from Musselburgh. Well said Stuart Murdoch!👏 https://t.co/hQmOfNuOci — Matt McGlone (@MattMcGlone9) October 13, 2022

“The Tories are tone deaf to the needs of ordinary people” Stuart Murdoch nailing it on #BBCQT last night. pic.twitter.com/etCearAJIX — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) October 14, 2022

Last word to the man himself …

Honestly, I think we could have got into so many other issues. They spent too much time talking about ‘detest-gate’ and inside politics stuff. 🙄 hey ho. Let us with a good will go into the world and change it word by word and breath by breath. — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) October 13, 2022

