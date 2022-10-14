There was an attempt to trap a mouse – and it’s viral comedy gold

Animals

Over on TikTok, @corymannew shared the developing story of his brother, his brother’s wife – and an errant rodent loose in their house.

The mouse was a gift from their cat – because that’s how cats roll. If you’re afraid of mice, now would be a good time to ask yourself whether you really want to see this – and why you got this far.

What happened next has gone viral, and we’re not a bit surprised.

There are almost 20,000 comments, including these favourites.

Not everyone was convinced it was a mouse.

They wanted more.

They got it. Cory’s brother stepped up. Sort of.

At the time of writing, Mickey – or Remy, the jury’s out – is still at large. Or at small. Give Cory a follow for updates.

Source @corymannew Image Screengrab