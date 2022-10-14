There was an attempt to trap a mouse – and it’s viral comedy gold
Over on TikTok, @corymannew shared the developing story of his brother, his brother’s wife – and an errant rodent loose in their house.
The mouse was a gift from their cat – because that’s how cats roll. If you’re afraid of mice, now would be a good time to ask yourself whether you really want to see this – and why you got this far.
@corymannew My brothers cat brought a mouse into the house…#chaos ensues… #brotherlove #mousetok #mouse #abruptchaos #unexpected ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
What happened next has gone viral, and we’re not a bit surprised.
@corymannew Watch till the end 🤣 My brother and his Wife found a mouse behind the fridge… #abruptchaos #FlexEveryAngle #fypシ #fyp #funny ♬ original sound – corymannew
There are almost 20,000 comments, including these favourites.
Not everyone was convinced it was a mouse.
They wanted more.
They got it. Cory’s brother stepped up. Sort of.
@corymannew Its my brothers turn! #isitarat #thegreatmousedetective #mouseinthehouse #fyp #mousetok #fypシ ♬ Main Title From "The Great Mouse Detective" – Henry Mancini & Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra
@corymannew ♬ Mouse – DMX Krew
At the time of writing, Mickey – or Remy, the jury’s out – is still at large. Or at small. Give Cory a follow for updates.
