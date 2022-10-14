25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

Congratulations on finding your way to our round-up of funny tweets from the past week. The prize is that you get to put your feet up for a few minutes – but not if you’re on the bus, because that’s frowned upon.

As always, give your faves a follow or a retweet – or both.

1.

McDonald’s staff harvesting apple pie filling pic.twitter.com/7g6bhOiYAN — Paul (@bingowings14) October 8, 2022

2.

SCAM ALERT – IMPORTANT The cat has already been fed. — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) October 8, 2022

3.

I know everyone thinks Hemingway has the ultimate Six Word Story, but may I present (Via https://t.co/XC3DlIXXC3 ) pic.twitter.com/faUQFgFhLJ — Tony Hightower may have (@ThatTonyH) October 8, 2022

4.

Me, at 18: I CAN DO WHATEVER I WANNA DO Me, at 40: I can do whatever 800mg of ibuprofen will allow me to do — Juicy Free Healthcare (@Mom_Overboard) October 8, 2022

5.

i wanna meet the Tom that got an entire genre of foolery named after him — just some guy 🏂 (@realaccountyeah) October 8, 2022

6.

Did you know? If you unravel the entire human digestive system and lay it in a straight line – you lose your job at the mortuary — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) October 8, 2022

6.

You have to question the modus operandi of people who use Latin for no reason. — Bob Golen (@BobGolen) October 9, 2022

7.

Just found out that HP Sauce stands for 'Houses of Parliament Sauce'. Are we sure Britain is a real country? pic.twitter.com/EiFkysUsA1 — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) October 11, 2022

8.

Man at the post office said "how's it going" n I replied "yeah good you" and he went "no I mean how you sending the parcel". wont be leaving my house for a while — . (@_geeshaw) October 6, 2022

9.

Germans speaking English: Why does this language have no word for the feeling of having your toes licked by a grey kitten in autumn? — Neil Friday McGourty (@Mcgourty22N) October 11, 2022

10.

Well, it took 29 years, but I finally watched the original Jurassic Park, a cautionary tale about understaffing your engineering department and letting people push code directly to prod. — Stefan Friedli (@stfn42) October 9, 2022

11.

Me: *shows up to a gala in my pajamas* Host: That’s not what I meant by evening wear. — Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) October 10, 2022

12.