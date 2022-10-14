23 funniest things people are saying about Liz Truss right now

News

In a highly competitive field it’s been Liz Truss’s worst day in the month or so since she entered Downing Street.

Despite agreeing with him on absolutely everything, the PM sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt before giving a comedy press conference that inspired confidence in precisely no-one.

Just in case you missed it – the presser only lasted 8 minutes, so that would be entirely understandable – this is surely the only bit you need to see.

The good news was it won’t be Truss’s worst day for long. Right, Liz?

And these are our 23 favourite things people are saying about the prime minister and her colleagues (past and present) right now.

1.

That press conference was disappointing. She should have done some of her hits. Pork markets etc. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) October 14, 2022

2.

we now go live to downing st: pic.twitter.com/u29f0FhHEp — Joe (@wittyusrname6) October 14, 2022

3.

I have acted decisively to calm the markets by sacking someone I totally agree with, not apologising and not admitting that I got anything wrong.

Why isn't it working?! — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 14, 2022

4.

5.

If committed Lib Dem Liz Truss had decided in her twenties to infiltrate the Conservative Party in order to become leader & screw it up from the inside, how exactly would she have behaved differently over the last month? — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 14, 2022

6.

Well that was as reassuring as Harold Shipman giving a lecture on geriatric medicine — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 14, 2022

7.

Is Jeremy Hunt still Chancellor? — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 14, 2022

8.

We’ve all taken on jobs we weren’t the least bit qualified to do. Watching Truss reminds me of the time I tried to change a broken shower head and I f#+ked it up so spectacularly we had to get the whole bathroom replaced. — Zoe Lyons (@zoelyons) October 14, 2022

9.

Apparently Kwasi Kwarteng had trouble getting a seat on the plane cos nobody wanted him anywhere near business or economy — Ped (@_iPed) October 14, 2022

10.

Great to see the PM relaxed and informal and really engaging with the questions there. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) October 14, 2022

11.

I see the phrase "that's why I had to take decisive action" is today's answer to 37 varieties of the question "WHAT IN THE NAME OF EVERY VOTER'S SANITY ARE YOU DOING?????" — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) October 14, 2022

12.