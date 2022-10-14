News

23 funniest things people are saying about Liz Truss right now

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2022

In a highly competitive field it’s been Liz Truss’s worst day in the month or so since she entered Downing Street.

Despite agreeing with him on absolutely everything, the PM sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt before giving a comedy press conference that inspired confidence in precisely no-one.

Just in case you missed it – the presser only lasted 8 minutes, so that would be entirely understandable – this is surely the only bit you need to see.

The good news was it won’t be Truss’s worst day for long. Right, Liz?

And these are our 23 favourite things people are saying about the prime minister and her colleagues (past and present) right now.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2