‘What’s something our parents’ generation got right but we’re failing at?’ 17 favourite responses
People have been sharing things that they believe our parents got right but we haven’t quite nailed just yet and a very revealing list it is too.
It all started when @0luwat0bi asked this over on Twitter.
What’s something that you think our parents generation got right but we’re failing at?
— tobi (@0luwat0bi) October 10, 2022
And we’ve read all the responses – well, quite a few of them – and here are our 17 favourites
1.
Stereos. They used to have big cabinet sized sets with wood paneling and the two speakers that looked like they were stolen from a dance hall. We got an egg that’s recording our conversations for the police. https://t.co/JpEywJfwJ7
— "This Ain't No Rodeo Bro Dad!" (@chadstanton) October 11, 2022
2.
Switches and control knobs. One per function, directly controlling something. Now everything is several layers deep in a menu structure, controlled by flaky software that the manufacturer may disable at will and the touch screen won’t work if your finger is too wet, dirty, dry…
— pthane (@pthane) October 11, 2022
3.
Vaccinating their kids. https://t.co/2ZqNGDEwlM
— ☣️ Michael Ç̸̠͎͉̹̼̠͔̗̓̐̐̓̓̀͝͝. Bazaco ☣️ 🇺🇦 (@MCBazacoPhD) October 11, 2022
4.
partying
they had better drugs, better music, and didnt have to worry about people snitching with cell phones. i dont think u realize how many vibes we've lost cause folks are afraid to let loose in public like they used to https://t.co/7IYgBxk0wN
— lil harry (@bigsnugga) October 10, 2022
5.
Orange street lights is my go-to answer on this one pic.twitter.com/xS35v9Gmjh
— Lucy Hattersley 🏳️🌈 (@lucyhattersley) October 11, 2022
6.
Furniture not made out particle board https://t.co/MWYaU32ENR
— meagan 🥀 (@meaganrosae) October 11, 2022
7.
Tangible photo albums. https://t.co/x4Qibi5hNq
— WAINAINA 🎨 (@ed_wainaina) October 12, 2022
8.
I think “fixing things” – seemed to be a normal thing to fix anything that was broken. At school we had home economics (learning to cook/kitchen hygiene), repairing clothes, woodwork, metalwork, etc. Just fixing things instead of binning and buying new.
— Michelle Caira (@MichelleCaira) October 11, 2022
9.
Minimum wage was a living wage
And you could pay college tuition with a summer job https://t.co/1Jyg4UjkL6
— Courtney Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) October 11, 2022