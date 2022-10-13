This dashcam review goes on quite the wild ride

Pics

Over on the r/AmazonReviews forum, u/BronzeIVScrub has posted this screenshot of a very confused review for a dashcam.

They gave it the title ‘What a rollercoaster!’ and that pretty much says it all.

In case the lack of spaces put you off, here it is again – complete with errors.

“You will need to download an Chinese APP to your device to run this thing. The store rate this APP at 2.1 stars. The main complaint is connectivity to the device to make it runs properly. You will also need a mini SD card up to 64 GB it says. I am putting this camera in my home as a mini security camera. I’m using an Apple phone and receiving no Blue Tooth signal to connect to. Rebooted my phone. You need to connect your phone to the camera’s WiFi hot spot and also to it’s Bluetooth. It would probably work great with a Chinese phone. Ok, I have connected the camera to my phone via the APP, but now the video screen is completely black. I went back to the APP main page and it prompted me to update software to my phone. Then, it prompted me to push update to the camera. The camera does work and I can see the video on my phone. But, it’s all black unless I shine a flashlight toward the camera. It’s seems not suitable for indoors or low light conditions. Ok, I pulled the black film off the lens and I can clearly see the video on my phone now. 5 stars.”

That’s quite the ride, but at least they worked it out in the end.

Redditors shared their thoughts, and we plucked a few.

I’ve seen others with this same camera complaint (this person actually figured it out WOW) and a bunch of screen protector reviews where they complain the glass is “tinted blue”. Same issue. They’re too dumb to remove the sticker. It’s baffling that these are the people walking around in society. 🤦‍♀️

Why does this feel like a perfect example of prejudice? Chinese cam -> won’t work -> normal steps to set up a camera -> guess I was wrong.

The streamiest of consciousness.

u/guyincognito asked a very good question.

Did they type this review in real time?

At the time of writing, 17 people have found the review helpful. 🤦

