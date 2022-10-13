Meta Horizons avatars are getting legs – 26 hilariously underwhelmed reactions

Social Media

There’s been a new development in Mark Zuckerberg’s digital space, The Metaverse, and it hasn’t had the rapturous welcome the tech billionaire might have hoped for.

Legs are coming soon! Are you excited? 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SB6qSepKm4 — Meta Horizon (@MetaHorizon) October 11, 2022

At its Meta Connect event, Zuckerberg – in avatar form – revealed the innovation, claiming it’s the most requested feature from Meta Horizons users.

We can only assume this funny lot aren’t in that demographic.

1.

the metaverse rules because eight years of development and $10 billion of investment has led to:

'are you excited for legs' https://t.co/CPviBCGte4 — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) October 12, 2022

2.

Every ad for the metaverse is like, “are you ready for the Nintendo wii?!?” https://t.co/z8UhVqc6l7 — Read Class Struggle Unionism by Joe Burns (@JoshuaPotash) October 12, 2022

3.

[Meta conference call] Me: [chanting] legs, legs- Other workers: legs, LEGS Manager: [pounding virtual table] LEGS, LEGS, LEGS! https://t.co/COPOeWJz8U — John "Vacant Stare" Cullen (@nellucnhoj) October 12, 2022

4.

Super hyped about legs, the metaverse seemed like a horrendous money-losing flop but people will flock to it now that there are legs — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 12, 2022

5.

Tadpoles when they hatch https://t.co/YIpuhn7Wnv — Michael Fright (@BigDirtyFry) October 12, 2022

6.

7.

cannot stop thinking about this combination of words. it's only been a couple of hours but i truly believe they'll be with me until i die. https://t.co/c2o9Wglq9k — Ed (@ted_pen) October 12, 2022

8.

9.

This feels like when they re-released Morbius and everyone said "those were all jokes, we still hate your dumb product" https://t.co/YoMnLwmzXj — Erica Henderson (@EricaFails) October 12, 2022

10.

11.

we gave you legs but you cannot run. there is no escape. welcome to meta — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 12, 2022

12.

Mark Zuckerberg getting excited about legs is the most Mark Zuckerberg thing that ever Zucked https://t.co/er1wpVnfc3 — Chris 🌈 twitch.tv/papaglitch_ (@_Papaglitch_) October 12, 2022

