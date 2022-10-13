People think the King threw subtle shade at Liz Truss – he’s never been more relatable

Politics

When the new PM, Liz Truss, first met new the king, Charles, her bizarre curtsey was the talk of the internet.

Now that conference season is over and parliament back in session, Truss will be holding weekly meetings with King Charles – and her first had something of a comedy start.

NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022

Pippa Crerar helpfully transcribed.

PM: Your majesty.

Charles: So you've come back again

PM: It's a great pleasure.

Charles: Dear oh dear. Anyway… https://t.co/IXW7UMChTQ — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 12, 2022

Let’s be honest, it’s probably just a thing he says, but the clip found an appreciative audience.

1.

Truss: “Your Majesty… Lovely to see you again.” King: “Back again. Dear oh dear. Anyway…” This is one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/ENP8pPl9kO — Brendan May (@bmay) October 12, 2022

2.

The King's had enough already🤦🏽 https://t.co/DlSNBznoaW — Maia Snow (@maiaksnow) October 12, 2022

3.

A scene straight from the Office. Truss: “Your Majesty… Lovely to see you again.” King: “Back again. Dear oh dear. Anyway…” Political awkwardness and unintentional comedy at its finest. pic.twitter.com/o5G7Tsz3IA — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 12, 2022

4.

Such style. Such self-possession. Such balance. Liz could learn a lot from that anglepoise lamp she walks past. https://t.co/FHVK8gf0p8 — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) October 13, 2022

5.

Someone who abruptly inherited their job and has no real mandate to lead, and King Charles https://t.co/XltVjqXmtF — Alex Burns (@alexanderburns) October 12, 2022

6.

Slain by the king. Charles: “Dear oh dear” pic.twitter.com/I4snE5Xwf8 — Miffy (@miffythegamer) October 12, 2022

7.

why does our Prime Minister curtsy like a broken heron pic.twitter.com/lcUkQtfqCi — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) October 12, 2022

8.