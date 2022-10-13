James O’Brien absolutely nailed this analogy for the PM’s mini budget argument

Entertainment

Although it feels much longer, it’s only five weeks and two days since Liz Truss became prime minister, and it’s been almost constant chaos ever since.

The argument rages on about whether the mini budget, which heavily favoured the rich and the principle of trickle-down economics, is the reason for a drop in the value of the pound and a spike in the cost of borrowing.

In the ‘No’ corner, we have the government, a couple of multi-millionaires and your Aunt Marge who posts poetry about the good old days on Facebook. In the other corner, we have – well – everyone else.

“crashed the economy” is way too kind. They’ve crashed it, reversed back over it, beaten it to a pulp, dropped it in sewage and fired it into a black hole — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 12, 2022

I'm afraid there will have to be painful spending cuts because the economy is in a dreadful state. How it got into that state remains a mystery. pic.twitter.com/iXxd78OaLz — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 12, 2022

During Wednesday’s PMQ, Liz Truss responded to Keir Starmer’s question about why the public should fund her tax cuts by reminding him that a larger part of the budget capped domestic energy prices.

Keir Starmer asks the PM why she expects working people to pick up the bill for her "unfunded" tax cuts Liz Truss responds saying the Labour leader is "still not saying whether or not he supports our energy price guarantee" #PMQs https://t.co/HUcIB7Y2Wt pic.twitter.com/VG0SO7Y4zI — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 12, 2022

Wow – PMQs. Liz Truss's constant "We have taken decisive action to lower energy bills" reply to EVERY question is like me in 1995 shouting "PARKLIFE!" in the middle of every conversation, whatever it was about. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 12, 2022

James O’Brien was very quick to come up with a beautiful analogy, which he explained to LBC’s political editor, Theo Usherwood. Watch how it unfolded.

'Oh it's even worse than I thought!' In his immediate reaction to #PMQs James O’Brien delivers a compelling analogy for Liz Truss’ attempt to defend her tax cuts.@mrjamesob | @theousherwood pic.twitter.com/8pOYuGa2wk — LBC (@LBC) October 12, 2022

‘How can she claim that helping people with paying their energy bills is in any way linked to the tax cuts, because they both involve money coming out of the treasury?’ ‘It’s a bit like you saying to me, if we were married, and I went out and bought a Lamborghini, and you said “How the hell are you going to pay for that Lamborghini?” and I say “Don’t worry – I’ve bought a Porsche as well.”‘

We think he nailed it – and so did these people.

Haha! Great bit of speculative banter.

An aside: Been listening to the podcast for a few years now, and have never seen Theo Usherwood and my preconceptions have been utterly blown out of the water. For some reason I had imagined Theo in tux & tails. 😂 https://t.co/OsHA3u5JTE — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) October 12, 2022

This made my day. Both hilarious and genuinely terrifying… https://t.co/uU2D97P9lS — Jacquie H 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@shroommuse) October 12, 2022

Really top class radio this. https://t.co/BRSCzM2xGF — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) October 12, 2022

David Lane Pusey dropped the PM’s argument into the analogy.

Come on James! Owning the Porsche might attract top end racing drivers who might race the Porsche in big prize races and might share their winnings with us which might pay for both the Porsche AND the Lamborghini! It’s GENIUS! — David Lane Pusey (@DavidsPusey) October 12, 2022

Let’s just take another look at Theo’s face as he contemplates marriage to James O’Brien.

Fair.

