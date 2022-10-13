James Cleverly said Liz Truss was doing ‘what she said she’d do’ and Nick Ferrari’s comeback was brutal
Foreign secretary for the moment James Cleverly was doing the media rounds today doing his level best to defend Liz Truss’s hapless premiership and the economic chaos that follow Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget.
It included this appearance on Nick Ferrari’s breakfast show, where he told the LBC man that Truss was only doing what she told everyone she’d do.
And if he was expecting an easier ride from Ferrari then this morning he didn’t get it.
James Cleverly – Liz Truss is doing exactly what she said she was going to do
Nick Ferrari – I don’t recall her saying she was going to tank the economy… are we living in the same country… growth is down & inflation is higher… & you say we’re in a good place#LBC pic.twitter.com/70IaDjkMB8
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 13, 2022
