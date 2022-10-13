Politics

James Cleverly said Liz Truss was doing ‘what she said she’d do’ and Nick Ferrari’s comeback was brutal

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2022

Foreign secretary for the moment James Cleverly was doing the media rounds today doing his level best to defend Liz Truss’s hapless premiership and the economic chaos that follow Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget.

It included this appearance on Nick Ferrari’s breakfast show, where he told the LBC man that Truss was only doing what she told everyone she’d do.

And if he was expecting an easier ride from Ferrari then this morning he didn’t get it.

Boom.

At least it makes a change from him blaming the media. He’ll presumably return to that one tomorrow.

