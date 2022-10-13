James Cleverly said Liz Truss was doing ‘what she said she’d do’ and Nick Ferrari’s comeback was brutal

Politics

Foreign secretary for the moment James Cleverly was doing the media rounds today doing his level best to defend Liz Truss’s hapless premiership and the economic chaos that follow Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget.

It included this appearance on Nick Ferrari’s breakfast show, where he told the LBC man that Truss was only doing what she told everyone she’d do.

And if he was expecting an easier ride from Ferrari then this morning he didn’t get it.

James Cleverly – Liz Truss is doing exactly what she said she was going to do Nick Ferrari – I don’t recall her saying she was going to tank the economy… are we living in the same country… growth is down & inflation is higher… & you say we’re in a good place#LBC pic.twitter.com/70IaDjkMB8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 13, 2022

Boom.

Cleverly reeling off the myths seamlessly….practice makes perfect ! — Keith P (@KARP1) October 13, 2022

I’d like to report the murder of James Cleverly by Nick Ferrari https://t.co/bdh1RUL6g0 — Olly Espinasse (@ollyespinasse) October 13, 2022

She did say she would ‘go for broke’ — Damian Barr (@Damian_Barr) October 13, 2022

Nick Ferrari proving the "stopped clock" law. https://t.co/5U88jwzGTP — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) October 13, 2022

Just cleaning coffee off my kitchen wall 😄 — Flying Fysh (@Fyshdawg73) October 13, 2022

At least it makes a change from him blaming the media. He’ll presumably return to that one tomorrow.

James Cleverly blames the media for the government having to scrap the cut to the 45p tax rate. “The media were constantly talking about the 45p tax rate, which is why we had to take it away”#KayBurley #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/mverEcsqoZ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 5, 2022

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK