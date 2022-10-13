Graham Norton just schooled John Cleese on ‘cancel culture’ and it’s 3 minutes very well spent

Pics

As you might have seen this week John Cleese has been complaining about ‘cancel culture’ just as he announced he’ll be hosting a new show on GB News (can’t wait).

We mention it again because Graham Norton was asked about cancel culture in this interview with Mariella Frostrup and it’s 3 minutes very well spent. Let’s hope John Cleese was listening.

The interview clip was originally posted by Times Radio and shared again by @bmay who introduced it like this.

One of the most sensible takes on ‘cancel culture’ I’ve seen. Sensible, honest, smart. I’m posting the video directly as Times Radio tweeted it with a clickbait and somewhat misleading headline that unintentionally confirmed his point. More of this please. pic.twitter.com/toIzfzLQdm — Brendan May (@bmay) October 12, 2022

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Thoughtful, sensible, honest, charmingly irreverent, sharp-witted – Graham Norton is developing into a National Treasure. https://t.co/5dbweFkfSn — Fin 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@TheHillBilly) October 13, 2022

This really is excellent from @grahnort – as is his appearance on the Adam Buxton podcast. One of the good guys. pic.twitter.com/YLQeQMAV5f — Jamie East (@jamieeast) October 13, 2022

This is an absolute *masterclass* in coming across as sensible and apolitical while actually making a really apposite, powerful political point that gets to the heart of the issue. https://t.co/J1DMPF6Ye2 — tyron (@thetyronwilson) October 12, 2022

When baited on JK Rowling, Graham Norton said he is sick of clickbait discussion & how he wishes we talk about the issue not the nonsense X is saying about that issue. "Talk to Trans people, talk to the parents of Trans kids…please rustle up some experts and talk to them". https://t.co/lCmV9ewFFB — TransSafetyNow (@DadTrans) October 12, 2022

