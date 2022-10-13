Comeback of the day

Celebrity

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson – you remember – has been to watch the new(ish) Top Gun film and he’s not happy.

Specifically, he’s not happy about this …

In this year’s @TopGunMovie, they dangerously fly under the radar, through a narrow, winding canyon to destroy a target, avoiding multiple banks of surface-to-air missiles. But why not first take out the missile banks? Could then fly without daredevil maneuvers. Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/2FYyUjJdp1 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 9, 2022

… and we’re glad he shared his thoughts on Twitter because it prompted this perfectly worded comeback.

Because it would alert the enemy jets. It’s covered in the movie. Christ, Neil. This is a larger issue with our current pop culture commentary – people are so busy trying to outsmart the movie for online clout that they’re not actually paying attention to the movie itself. https://t.co/cFhWqwCF9U — Richard NewBe Afraid, Be Very Afraid (@RICHARDLNEWBY) October 10, 2022

Sonic boom.

And also this.

Bro fell asleep within ten seconds of the movie starting cuz there’s no way he just tweeted this 💀 https://t.co/Yz7u3ipRsc — Mauricio | Browntable  (@Browntable_Ent) October 10, 2022

And this!

neil degrasse tyson is living proof that you can be the smartest person on the planet and still say nothing but dumb things all the time https://t.co/eUn2TKfxgE — Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) October 10, 2022

It’s not the first time @neiltyson has been kept away at night by Top Gun, as you might have seen this week.

Late to the party here, but In this year’s @TopGunMovie, @TomCruise’s character Maverick ejects from a hypersonic plane at Mach 10.5, before it crashed. He survived with no injuries. At that air speed, his body would splatter like a chainmail glove swatting a worm. Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/YP9IKVc8VS — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 9, 2022

And this happened.

Depends on his altitude. I was going Mach 25 when I left the ISS on a spacewalk and that was just fine. https://t.co/w2LP91SX06 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) October 10, 2022

Sonic ooof.

READ MORE

Graham Norton just schooled John Cleese on ‘cancel culture’ and it’s 3 minutes very well spent

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone