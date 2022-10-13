13 outrageously entitled relatives to make you glad you’re not related to them

Life

Entitled people are obviously best avoided at all costs.

But it gets trickier when these entitled people are related to you.

So let us all give thanks that none of us (well, probably not) are related to these outrageously entitled relatives.

1. ‘Choosing beggar shames her daughter in law for using a gift card she gave her to make a blanket for them’

(via)

2. ‘Mom asked for ‘old phone’ as temp for uncle, offered old phone, CAN’T BE TOO OLD HAS TO BE iPhone 6 or above’

(via)

3. ‘Bratty cousin stole my Netflix password and when I changed it he wants me to it to him’

(via)

4. ‘Aunt doesn’t like that I asked her to pay shipping’

(via)

5. ‘Sister sent me this…she was blocked immediately after’



(via)

6. ‘My crazy aunt expected me to bake her wedding cake, make her dresses and do her seating plan. (Spoilers: I didn’t)’

(via)

7. ‘My brother likes to make large sum bets and thinks I’ll just pull out of my savings to help pay his dues’

(via)