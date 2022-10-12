This neighbour’s ‘wrong delivery’ offer is the most infuriating thing you’ll read today

Life

Like everyone else we’ve had the odd delivery go missing and it can be really frustrating when a package you’re waiting for simply doesn’t turn up.

But our disappointment would be nothing compared to the fury we’d feel if a missing parcel was followed a few days later by this.

Specifically, some landscaping fabric that you bought for your business and, well, best have a read for yourself.

‘Neighbor took delivery of a package that our business purchased, used the contents, and now wants us to pay for the scraps. Dafuq?’ said BigMacDaddy99 over on Reddit.

We don’t know where to start. Fortunately, these people did, our pick of the very funny and totally on-point responses it prompted from fellow Redditors.

‘Ooh look, a signed confession!’

Drakeon8165 ‘Every day, I’m shocked at how stupid so many people are. Yeesh lol how do so many of these people even survive day to day. I imagine every day for some is a tip toe on the line of life and death.’

Chakkaaa ‘Judge, I vote to convict myself of all charges because I am an idiot.’

RoswellFan57 ‘Motion granted, court adjourned.’

wimteinstein ‘I hope the material was worth taking them to court.’

MalHierba ‘They run about $29/roll so depending on how many rolls they purchased.’

timmy6169 ‘I think you should approach them with a big smiley face.’

stateit

This person had a suggestion.

“Dear Neighbor, “Thank you for the hand written note you left for us detailing that you illegally claimed and used a product that was not intended, nor paid for by you. “We believe that it would not be in our best interest to purchase the remainder of OUR ITEMS, as that would lend credence that the ownership of [item] was ever yours to begin with. “Please be advised that total cost of [item] including shipping was [x$]. We will expect full payment by [date]. “Failure to pay by [date] WILL result in a police filing and may (will) incur further legal penalties as suggested by our legal counsel. Thank you”

NoxInfernus