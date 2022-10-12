Politics

The ‘Festival of Brexit’ was a massive exorbitant flop and we’re all so so shocked

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 12th, 2022

The National Audit Office is to investigate the ‘Festival of Brexit’ – later named ‘Unboxed: Creativity in the UK’ – after the collection of cultural events cost the taxpayer £120 million.

The attendance of 238,000 was a mere 65,762,000 short of the very ambitious estimate, making the cost somewhere north of £500 per visitor.

It remains unclear whether Sun readers attempting to think of a Brexit benefit for Jacob Rees-Mogg was performance art for the festival.

Was anybody surprised that it flopped? Not really.

Were they angry at the waste of money?

In conclusion –

