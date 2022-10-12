Our 15 favourite reactions to this heart-stopping asteroid collision simulation
We’ve just found out that Nasa’s Dart spacecraft successfully changed the path of an asteroid by crashing into it, which is Hollywood blockbuster-level science – but without Bruce Willis.
That information might make this simulation a little easier to watch. Or not.
A video by the Discovery Channel illustrating what it'd look like if the largest asteroid in the solar system collided with Earth. pic.twitter.com/L2xPKbJq6T
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 9, 2022
Thanks for the nightmares, Discovery Channel; life’s been far too boring and easy recently.
1.
As long as the internet still works… https://t.co/Ye8z7r8lTX
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 10, 2022
2.
If this was hurtling out of the sky towards us, Steve Baker would start an Asteroid Research Group to claim it wasn't. https://t.co/MA6txGlOe2
— THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) October 10, 2022
3.
What'll happen to the NFTs? https://t.co/vFAYhMSBuq
— Cʜʀɪs Sᴛᴇɪɴ (@chrissteinplays) October 10, 2022
4.
They cut out the part where I parried the asteroid. https://t.co/tOBxMgv2nd
— Salt Dandy (@Sin_Salt) October 11, 2022
5.
Ok I’ll bite: what’s the downside? https://t.co/5CFUEP1uBG
— Jaws Slayer (@jesawyer) October 10, 2022
6.
They’d still expect you to join an 8am zoom meeting https://t.co/b1WEQ4uy3h
— Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) October 11, 2022
7.
"No! My screenplay!" – me as my Macbook is engulfed by flames.
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) October 10, 2022
8.
Seems less than optimal https://t.co/ySZgCYgRFc
— Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) October 10, 2022