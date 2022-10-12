Science

Our 15 favourite reactions to this heart-stopping asteroid collision simulation

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 12th, 2022

We’ve just found out that Nasa’s Dart spacecraft successfully changed the path of an asteroid by crashing into it, which is Hollywood blockbuster-level science – but without Bruce Willis.

That information might make this simulation a little easier to watch. Or not.

Thanks for the nightmares, Discovery Channel; life’s been far too boring and easy recently.

