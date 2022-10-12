23 favourite things people are saying about Liz Truss right now

Politics

Liz Truss was back in the House of Commons today after her not entirely successful Conservative party conference to face Labour leader Keir Starmer at PMQs.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely well for the nascent PM, who performed several more U-turns, including categorically stating that there would be no public spending cuts only for Downing Street to do yet another U-turn on this with the hour.

Starmer's face is an absolute picture here (at 1.08!). He looks as perplexed as anyone why Truss keeps banging on about energy prices when the markets are in turmoil and interest rates are spiralling. It's like he genuinely can't believe this is who he's up against. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/4NmTS78B7y — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 12, 2022

It went so well, in fact, that Truss did this afterwords (for ‘tea room’ read ‘panic room’).

Hear from an MP that the PM’s gone to tearoom after PMQs — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 12, 2022

Here are our 23 favourite things people are saying about Truss right now (get ’em while she’s still PM!)

1.

I don't think Starmer quite knows what to with Truss at #PMQs.

It's like trying to explain trigonometry to a labrador. She just stands there, gazing uncomprehendingly at him. — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) October 12, 2022

2.

Liz Truss says ‘I’m genuinely unclear’. Think we can all agree on that — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) October 12, 2022

3.

I’m surprised Kwarteng isn’t laughing during #PMQs, thought that was his favourite thing to do when women called Liz are buried. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 12, 2022

4.

Even Liz Truss doesn't look like she believes in Liz Truss#PMQs — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 12, 2022

5.

It's hard to find the words to describe just how awful Truss is but one key difference between her & Johnson is his ability to apply a veneer of plausibility to the twaddle they both talk. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 12, 2022

6.

All keir starmer has to do is repeat “ who voted for this “ to rattle the PM as she knows it wasn’t voted for by either her party , much of her cabinet or the country #pmqs — emily m (@maitlis) October 12, 2022

7.

Quite the set of expressions on the faces of Conservative MPs at today's #PMQs pic.twitter.com/PYwISmZy7a — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 12, 2022

8.

Yes, I’m definitely using Liz Truss as the slide where I say no-one should ever suffer from imposter syndrome ever again. #PMQs — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 12, 2022

9.

Wow – PMQs. Liz Truss's constant "We have taken decisive action to lower energy bills" reply to EVERY question is like me in 1995 shouting "PARKLIFE!" in the middle of every conversation, whatever it was about. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 12, 2022

10.

If someone asked Truss about her views on religion she would answer by saying she had introduced an energy price policy she is so so so odd. #pmqs — Brendan May (@bmay) October 12, 2022

11.

12.