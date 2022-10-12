21 funniest ‘feelings of a particularly bad dad joke’ from Angry Upvote on Reddit

Life

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘angry upvote’ which, as the name suggests, is dedicated to posts and comments which people find both very funny and intensely irritating at the same time.

Or, as the subReddit itself puts it: ‘Angry upvote: the feeling of a particularly bad dad joke.’

And these 21 favourites are all classics of the genre and most deserving of a particular angry upvote.

1.



(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.



(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.



(via)

8.



(via)

9.



(via)

10.

(via)

11.

(via)