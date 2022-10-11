This cat’s reaction to a bubble in this bottle of water is 8 seconds very well spent

Animals

Here’s 8 seconds you’ll want to watch again, the moment a cat is spooked by a bubble in this bottle of water.

"Was just going to push this off the table when… sorcery!" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Xi7VGH1AXO — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) October 9, 2022

Awww.

The up/down/side2side is killing me. 😂 — Alison Hogan 🍞 Sourdough Only Please (@AlisonHogan53) October 9, 2022

That's one of the things I love most about cats, they are so expressive. — Claire McDaniel (@222Solidarity) October 9, 2022

Source Twitter @Thund3rB0lt