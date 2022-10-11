Animals

This cat’s reaction to a bubble in this bottle of water is 8 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated October 11th, 2022

Here’s 8 seconds you’ll want to watch again, the moment a cat is spooked by a bubble in this bottle of water.

Awww.

READ MORE

This friendly Tinder chat went hilariously and excruciatingly off the rails

Source Twitter @Thund3rB0lt