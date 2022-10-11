The government wants to ban solar panels from most farms during an energy crisis – 14 palms right to the face

Politics

We’re old enough to remember when the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto included this pledge –

Reaching Net Zero by 2050 with investment in clean energy solutions and green infrastructure to reduce carbon emissions and pollution.

Like the 40 new hospitals, the 50,000 new nurses and controlling debt, the government’s green credentials are smoke in the wind – particularly after this development.

Exclusive – plans are afoot to ban solar from most farmland https://t.co/Fla5R3F4vY — Helena Horton (@horton_official) October 10, 2022

The move would reverse permission for many solar farms already planned. Alongside the recent decision to award more than 100 licences to extract gas and oil, as well as making fracking more likely, it’s about as green as allowing raw sewage to be released into waterways. Oh.

Solar energy is many times cheaper than burning fossil fuels, but I’m going to ban solar panels on farm land. The fact that solar might dent the profits of oil and gas companies who donate to the Tory party is neither here nor there. — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 10, 2022

Golf courses safe though? https://t.co/WO9Pv8AHBK — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) October 10, 2022

If the Conservatives go ahead with blocking solar energy, it will be yet more unilateral energy disarmament from a government that has a 12-year record of driving up bills by blocking clean power.https://t.co/SiiyeQT94T — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) October 10, 2022

Another day another Tory trying to kill the UK's future https://t.co/ZlAuxLYBwt — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) October 10, 2022

Isn't this telling farmers what to do with their land? I thought telling people what to do was too Nanny state for Truss & therefore against her ideologies? https://t.co/C1YU5fnva3 — Nina Ribena 💜 (@99_redballoonz) October 10, 2022

A reminder – even if we quintupled solar it would still take up just 1/200th of our agricultural land. This is anti growth, and indeed a classic case of govt thinking it knows better than individuals https://t.co/H2qgtIZ28v — Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) October 10, 2022

This is ABSURD. Solar power is rightly popular w/ the public who understand that it provides cheap, homegrown energy that brings down people’s bills. And solar SUPPORTS food production – providing a stable income for farmers helping them stay in business. https://t.co/yw70yGX9gO — Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall (@HughFW) October 10, 2022

Problem for govt is they want to be all innovative and ‘pro-growth’… but in reality they’re a bunch of stale, prejudiced, unrelatable cultists rejecting solar panels on farmland and threatening to take us back to 19th century workhouses, imperial measures and fossil fuels. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) October 10, 2022

This government's servility to fossil fuel companies and general dimness is breathtaking. https://t.co/5YgQh99S9r — Jonathan L. Howard (@JonathanLHoward) October 10, 2022

Sorry I didn't quite hear. Did someone say something about a bonfire of regulations and letting markets decide without interference? Was there an exception for sustainable energy? https://t.co/0kU4Vro9df — Peter Ungphakorn (@CoppetainPU) October 10, 2022

Banning solar farms whilst promoting fracking? That should tell you all you need to know about their green priorities and the nature of their backers. — Fr Paul (@revpaulwhite) October 10, 2022

Trying this during an energy crisis is a great way to lose a parliamentary vote. Also: activists aren’t sneaking in fields at night and installing solar panels. It’s something the farmers concerned want! https://t.co/7ZM98hAk2j — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) October 10, 2022

The Green Party MP Caroline Lucas summed up the situation.

Utterly bewildering Govt attack on solar farms. Solar is a win-win for energy & food security – it's *9 times cheaper* than climate-wrecking oil & gas (and much faster to deploy too), and fields with solar panels can still produce food. Who's behind these nonsensical Govt plans? pic.twitter.com/qt16gXh8ff — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) October 10, 2022

