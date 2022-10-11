Politics

The government wants to ban solar panels from most farms during an energy crisis – 14 palms right to the face

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 11th, 2022

We’re old enough to remember when the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto included this pledge –

Reaching Net Zero by 2050 with investment in clean energy solutions and green infrastructure to reduce carbon emissions and pollution.

Like the 40 new hospitals, the 50,000 new nurses and controlling debt, the government’s green credentials are smoke in the wind – particularly after this development.

The move would reverse permission for many solar farms already planned. Alongside the recent decision to award more than 100 licences to extract gas and oil, as well as making fracking more likely, it’s about as green as allowing raw sewage to be released into waterways. Oh.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

The Green Party MP Caroline Lucas summed up the situation.

READ MORE

If solar farms worked like this they’d ban them

Source Helena Horton Image Zsuzska321 on Pixabay