People are absolutely furious at how this man eats pizza

Food blogger Rosario Rapisarda’s Instagram account is a veritable feast of clips of Rosario really, really enjoying his food.

He recently shared this unusual way of tackling a pizza – and it has to be seen to be believed.

A shorter version found its way onto the Whistle Worthy TikTok account, where they wrote –

Would you eat your pizza like this?

It seems most people wouldn’t.

This is illegal.

Dani

No, never. This way I can’t enjoy every single part of the pizza. It would just take some secs to eat it and that would be so sad for a delicious pizza.

Miray

No I wouldn’t and you shouldn’t either.

ahaan_patankar

No I would be a disgrace to my Italian family.

Je Moeder

This is a horror and an abomination.

tofucat

But, you know, it takes all sorts to make a world.

When I’m hungry I don’t care.

Banxhi

Hell yeah!

comet_bb_1909

To prove that he can eat pizza without too much controversy, here’s another meal.

Source Rosario Rapisarda H/T Digg Image Screengrab