People were challenged to ‘name this band’ – 23 funniest responses that go straight to the top of the chart

Politics

Over on Twitter @Ottojizzmark had a challenge for their followers, a caption to go with this picture of Priti Patel and her enthusiastic successor as home secretary, Suella Braverman.

Specifically, this.

Name the Band. pic.twitter.com/K4F8lB9MP9 — Otto Von Jizzmark (@Ottojizzmark) October 8, 2022

And the response was simply magnificent. We’ve read all the suggestions – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and here are our favourites.

1.

Jettison Airplane ✈️ — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) October 8, 2022

2.

Deport Convention — Lord Chumpington (@LChumpington) October 8, 2022

3.

Inhuman League — Sunny 🌻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌻 (@soulaceltic) October 8, 2022

4.

The Sisters Of No Mercy — Ian Jones (@robotbattler) October 8, 2022

5.

Deportishead — ACH (@Nibus) October 8, 2022

6.

7.

Rhwanda know what love is. — Neil Boote 🇺🇦🕊️ (@MisterBoote) October 8, 2022

8.

Cruel and the Gang. — Russell Bloor (@MoonCat666) October 8, 2022

9.

The Small Fascists 🥴 — Fi 🧙‍♀️🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) October 8, 2022

10.

Klannad — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) October 8, 2022

11.