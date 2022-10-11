People were challenged to ‘name this band’ – 23 funniest responses that go straight to the top of the chart
Over on Twitter @Ottojizzmark had a challenge for their followers, a caption to go with this picture of Priti Patel and her enthusiastic successor as home secretary, Suella Braverman.
Specifically, this.
Name the Band. pic.twitter.com/K4F8lB9MP9
— Otto Von Jizzmark (@Ottojizzmark) October 8, 2022
And the response was simply magnificent. We’ve read all the suggestions – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and here are our favourites.
1.
Jettison Airplane ✈️
— Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) October 8, 2022
2.
Deport Convention
— Lord Chumpington (@LChumpington) October 8, 2022
3.
Inhuman League
— Sunny 🌻🏴🌻 (@soulaceltic) October 8, 2022
4.
The Sisters Of No Mercy
— Ian Jones (@robotbattler) October 8, 2022
5.
Deportishead
— ACH (@Nibus) October 8, 2022
6.
— shane (@i0null) October 8, 2022
7.
Rhwanda know what love is.
— Neil Boote 🇺🇦🕊️ (@MisterBoote) October 8, 2022
8.
Cruel and the Gang.
— Russell Bloor (@MoonCat666) October 8, 2022
9.
The Small Fascists 🥴
— Fi 🧙♀️🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) October 8, 2022
10.
Klannad
— Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) October 8, 2022
11.
Deport Mode
— Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) October 8, 2022