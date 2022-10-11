Laurence Fox cancelled a GB News guest and everyone’s irony meter exploded

Politics

We’re grateful to @Otto_English for flagging up this Laurence Fox interview on GB News from a few days back.

We knew Fox was a regular on the channel but we didn’t know he was presenting his own show, and quite the watch it is too.

Here he is interviewing journalist and author Alan Friedman about Trump and the state of America right now and Fox’s technique is everything you’d expect and less.

Fox’s interview technique needs a lot of work. pic.twitter.com/kV4IJQ7EZJ — 👻 SpectraNullen, Biscuit Overlord. Disinfo Ninja. (@Nullen80) October 4, 2022

Textbook stuff, Lozza!

And just a few of the things people said about it.

Bloody hell. I’ve never seen someone be shut down so fast…and from the fella who likes free speech 🤨 — Michael Manoel Chaves 🌸🚜 (parody) (@qandamazon) October 4, 2022

Wow, a freeze peach absolutist shutting down someone because he doesn’t like what was said… Its as if he’s nothing but a massively hypocritical no-talent grifter. — ampallang_uk (@AmpallangUk) October 11, 2022

You didn’t say what I wanted you to say so I’m cutting the interview. From the “let’s have both sides of the argument” crew! — Freda Smith 🦇🗿七七🗿🦇 (@xyzfredsmith) October 5, 2022

Hadn't seen this from "free speech channel" GB News. Guest points out that Trump is endorsing Q Anon conspiracy theories…. Fox immediately shuts him down and ends interview https://t.co/lDt8AIxqPe — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 11, 2022

The “wo wo wo I played Hunter Biden… what do you mean conspiracy theories” bit says it all. — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 11, 2022

The “we support free speech and alternative voices so long as they unconditionally agree with us” ethos is thriving there. — Stu Neville (@stu_neville) October 11, 2022

To conclude …

No one more easily triggered and happy to shut up opponents than a free speech advocate on GB News. https://t.co/ftCmTxnvdA — Blakeley Nixon (@blakeleynixon) October 11, 2022

Never let it be said that GB News isn’t all about free speech, right Alastair Stewart?

Welcome, @JohnCleese to @GBNEWS

As he says, “@gbnews is not a right wing channel, it’s a free speech channel”. — Alastair Stewart (@AlStewartOBE) October 10, 2022

