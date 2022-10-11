Politics

Laurence Fox cancelled a GB News guest and everyone’s irony meter exploded

Poke Staff. Updated October 11th, 2022

We’re grateful to @Otto_English for flagging up this Laurence Fox interview on GB News from a few days back.

We knew Fox was a regular on the channel but we didn’t know he was presenting his own show, and quite the watch it is too.

Here he is interviewing journalist and author Alan Friedman about Trump and the state of America right now and Fox’s technique is everything you’d expect and less.

Textbook stuff, Lozza!

And just a few of the things people said about it.

To conclude …

Never let it be said that GB News isn’t all about free speech, right Alastair Stewart?

Source Twitter @Nullen80 H/T Twitter @Otto_English