Kay Burley’s withering two-word response to deputy PM Thérèse Coffey was A++

John Plunkett. Updated October 11th, 2022

To Sky News now, where presenter Kay Burley was keen to ask deputy prime minister Thérèse Coffey about government plans for a major new housebuilding ‘planning reset’.

Levelling up secretary – yeah, right – Simon Clarke will attempt to ignite a ‘flurry of housebuilding’ by watering down requirements for developers to incorporate environmental protections and affordable homes.

And we mention it not because of what Coffey had to say – well, it is – but mostly because of Burley’s withering two-word response.

“How interesting …”

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …

Coffey was just as impressive elsewhere in the interview, you won’t be reassured to know.

Source Twitter @KayBurley