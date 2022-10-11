Kay Burley’s withering two-word response to deputy PM Thérèse Coffey was A++

News

To Sky News now, where presenter Kay Burley was keen to ask deputy prime minister Thérèse Coffey about government plans for a major new housebuilding ‘planning reset’.

Levelling up secretary – yeah, right – Simon Clarke will attempt to ignite a ‘flurry of housebuilding’ by watering down requirements for developers to incorporate environmental protections and affordable homes.

And we mention it not because of what Coffey had to say – well, it is – but mostly because of Burley’s withering two-word response.

“You’re just throwing comments at me Kay” Things get testy when we asked deputy PM @theresecoffey for her comments on a reported change to housing policy.#KayBurley wx pic.twitter.com/3blc8VMamM — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) October 11, 2022

“How interesting …”

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

so great to see the Deputy PM so clued up pic.twitter.com/brTv7VTKM2 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 11, 2022

2.

The fact that this person is Deputy PM is all anyone needs to know about the state of this ‘government’. — The Right Honourable Imbecile (@Coops19632016) October 11, 2022

3.

Just the Deputy PM giving off proper ‘dunno, don’t care’ Vicky Pollard vibes. It’s literally her ‘job’ to know!! The contempt is extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/fGQAODjD2x — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) October 11, 2022

4.

‘Stop asking questions which require me to know things’ — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) October 11, 2022

5.

"You’re just throwing comments at me" Yeah, that’s how interviews work, Susan. You’re paid a lot of money to answer basic questions you absolute bin lid. She’s embarrassing. The entire government are embarrassing. A collective of c*nts.pic.twitter.com/RyZE3Oxvc7 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 11, 2022

6.

Their new default answer seems to be a toss up between ” I don’t accept that” or “I’m not aware of that”. — Lady Tracey (@traceynewbold11) October 11, 2022

7.

#KayBurley: The government is talking about ditching targets for affordable homes… why? Therese Coffey: I'm not aware of any of that… You'll have to ask Simon Clarke KB: You're the Deputy Prime Minister Clueless Coffey is not aware of what's going on in govt#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/Bhaijla3hm — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 11, 2022

To conclude …

Coffey was just as impressive elsewhere in the interview, you won’t be reassured to know.

How will the government pay for the £60 billion black hole? Therese Coffey says she can't get into "hypotheticals" but growing the economy is essential and the Chancellors will share his plan at the end of the month. She hasn’t got a scooby. pic.twitter.com/GYYr7Mklbv — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) October 11, 2022

READ MORE

This friendly Tinder chat went hilariously and excruciatingly off the rails

Source Twitter @KayBurley