If you only ever watch one butter board hack – make it this one

If you haven’t heard of butter boards yet, just how? They’re all over the internet.

Basically, it’s a board covered in softened butter, with different toppings added, then the mixture is scooped from the board with warm bread.

Here are a couple to set the scene.

Whether that gets you drooling or not is another matter, but you’re going to want to watch this different take on the butter board from Malaysian-Australian TV chef Adam Liaw.

TikTok users loved it.

Some people felt he’d been a bit too sparing with the jam.

And one dared to suggest an improvement to the recipe.

D’you know – they may just have a point.

Source @adamliaw1 Image @adamliaw1