If you only ever watch one butter board hack – make it this one
If you haven’t heard of butter boards yet, just how? They’re all over the internet.
Basically, it’s a board covered in softened butter, with different toppings added, then the mixture is scooped from the board with warm bread.
Here are a couple to set the scene.
@twisted Check out this amazing autumnal butter board with brown butter, candied walnuts, hot honey and fried rosemary! 😍🙌 Made by our very own @spencooks #butterboard #charcuterieideas #autumnrecipes ♬ original sound – twisted
@lowcarbnorma Make a butter board for your next gathering so easy and creative thanks for the [email protected] Doiron #charcuterieideas #butterboards #ketoapp #lowcarbsugarfree #RecycleUp ♬ Summer day – TimTaj
Whether that gets you drooling or not is another matter, but you’re going to want to watch this different take on the butter board from Malaysian-Australian TV chef Adam Liaw.
@adamliaw1 Try this amazing butter board hack! #butterboard ♬ original sound – Adam Liaw
TikTok users loved it.
Some people felt he’d been a bit too sparing with the jam.
And one dared to suggest an improvement to the recipe.
D’you know – they may just have a point.
READ MORE
Somebody cooked up a Phil Daniels Masterchef and Blur mash-up and it’s simply perfect
Source @adamliaw1 Image @adamliaw1