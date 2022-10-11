‘What looks fun in movies but isn’t in real life?’ 21 most relatable responses

Life

Over on Reddit people have been sharing the things that look like fun in the movies but really aren’t in real life.

It all began when one particular Redditor asked this.

‘What looks fun in movies but isn’t fun in real life?’

We’ve read all the responses so you don’t have to – well, quite a few of them – and these 21 are mostly relatable, sometimes very funny, and just occasionally both.

1.

‘Fighting.

‘Movie heroes always take punches and are unscathed in the next scene. Except for minor bruising. IRL, they’d be incapacitated for a few days and maybe suffer a concussion.’

meiliraijow

2.

‘Sex on the beach. Sand and/or salt water does not go well with sex.’

BranWafr

3.

‘Being a salesman. They make it look like you’re a super hot shot with a fancy suit, a briefcase, and slick hair. Really, you’re just going through 100 different clients until one of them says yes.’

LightInthewater

4.

‘High-speed chases. My anxiety goes from 0 to 1,000 when someone rides my ass on a residential road with a low speed limit. I’d be shitting myself during a chase like the kind you see in movies.’

itsthefear

5.

‘In the movies he’s been drunk 24/7 for 3 weeks (3 months, 3 years). Someone’s in trouble. he quits drinking, has a couple cups of coffee and is able to save the day in a few hours.

‘Withdrawal doesn’t work like that.

‘5 years sober.’

Feels2old

6.

‘Being relentlessly pursued by someone you keep telling you are not interested.

‘It’s not romantic or comedic, it’s just a mixture of stalking and harassment if you keep showing up in their life and/or throwing romantic gestures their way.

‘Maybe you can try again at a later date if you feel your initial approach or the timing might have been off. But really leave the other person alone until then. Truly alone – no following them in real life or on social media – even if they don’t find out (they will), you will inevitably let something slip when you do reconnect and that will be very bad.’

ximek361

7.

‘An apocalypse. Most people won’t know what to do without running water, electricity, and internet.’

Fragrant-Pirate9425

8.

‘Getting a taxi. The price is enough to ruin your day.’

Appropriate_Donkey18

9.

‘Constant misunderstandings.’

thisisntshakespeare

10.

‘Training montages. Years, months, days of hard work get condensed into one scene.’

Afrojones66

11.

‘Preparing a giant perfect breakfast to see your partner take one bite of a toast and head to work.’

Dajly