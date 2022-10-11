Comeback of the day

Celebrity

Elon Musk has been busy on Twitter sharing this thoughts on how to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and it’s fair to say not everyone’s been entirely appreciative of his efforts.

First there was this fabulous response by a Ukrainian ambassador to his Twitter poll about Russia’s illegal annexation …

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

… followed later by former world chess champion Garry Kasparov telling him exactly where he could stick it.

This is moral idiocy, repetition of Kremlin propaganda, a betrayal of Ukrainian courage & sacrifice, and puts a few minutes browsing Crimea on Wikipedia over the current horrific reality of Putin's bloody war. https://t.co/63rmDmqTzb — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) October 3, 2022

But still Musk is thinking aloud – of sorts – on the platform he may or may not buy, and this comeback surely says it best.

Boom.

‘Elon Musk saviour complex arc.’

Jsc14gaming ‘Elon thinks he’s a world power.’

matikray03 ‘Offer to buy Russia, but only if the number of living humans is correct.’

Tvmouth ‘There are more russian bots in russia than Russians.’

baldasheck ‘Elon “I must make this about me” Musk.’

TapirDrawnChariot ‘Everything is about Meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.’

durgadas

