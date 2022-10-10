‘What’s a dead giveaway that someone is not a good person?’ – 17 guaranteed tells

Life

It all started when ricky1g asked this over on Reddit.

‘What’s a dead giveaway that someone is not a good person?’

And it prompted no end of people to share their guaranteed tells that someone really isn’t a good person, from the subtle to the bleedin’ obvious and everything in between.

These 17 particularly hit home for us. Remind you of anyone?

1.

‘Nothing is ever their fault.’

CStogdill

2.

‘When they cannot bring themselves to celebrate someone else’s success.’

MindfulBlissness

3.

‘I guess a subtle one is them treating you differently in public vs how they treat you privately. These can both go either way.’

sky_Driver88

4.

‘They never apologise.’

Jcholley81

5.

‘How someone treats another person based on their job title. Anyone who treats a server, maid, garbage person, etc like crap is just telling the world how much a piece they are.’

lizzyd08

6.

‘They remember you are their friend only when they need something from you.’

SuvenPan

7.

‘If they brag about how they pulled a fast one on other people. As if to say how smart/slick they are and everyone else is stupid.’

forculus_of_rome

8.

‘They constantly say or do things where their only justification for doing so is “It was just a joke” when called out on it.’

Purples_A_Fruit

9.

‘A lot of times they’ll straight up tell you. Anybody who gleefully tells you “I’m such an asshole” or “I’m such a bitch” is usually not joking, even if they say it while laughing.’

blueeyesredlipstick