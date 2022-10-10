Politics

Trump’s latest Mar-a-Lago rant is a headache his lawyers could do without

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 11th, 2022

Donald Trump can’t stop talking about the Department of Justice raid on Mar-a-Lago, even though he has the right to remain silent.

At a rally in Arizona, he revisited the idea that the FBI planted evidence in his home – with a strong indication of what some of it might have been.

“Nuclear”, you say? Hmmm. That sounds like a topic his legal team might have wanted off the table.

He wasn’t finished, though. He also wanted everyone to know that the confiscated documents belonged to him. You know – those ones he’d accused the FBI of planting.

So, the FBI planted things but everything belongs to Trump. Got it.

This might be the best description of the twice-impeached former president that we’ve ever seen.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab