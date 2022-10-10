Trump’s latest Mar-a-Lago rant is a headache his lawyers could do without

Politics

Donald Trump can’t stop talking about the Department of Justice raid on Mar-a-Lago, even though he has the right to remain silent.

At a rally in Arizona, he revisited the idea that the FBI planted evidence in his home – with a strong indication of what some of it might have been.

Trump: They plant documents. Let’s see, is there a book on nuclear destruction or building of a nuclear weapon, let’s put that book in with Trump pic.twitter.com/zLOBbPs4bx — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2022

“Nuclear”, you say? Hmmm. That sounds like a topic his legal team might have wanted off the table.

The documents that Trump said didn't exist, then said did exist, but were planted by the FBI, then said could not be top secret because he declassified them in his mind, he now admits contained nuclear secrets. This isn't a defence, it's a confession.#TrumpCrimes #r4today https://t.co/yizxuLLnI3 — Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) October 10, 2022

Translation: he definitely stole documents about nuclear weapons. https://t.co/fLT3FWY0ZT — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) October 10, 2022

Trump took nuclear documents & we know he took nuclear documents because he can’t stop telling us he took nuclear documents #LockHimUpAlready pic.twitter.com/XYBgtKoIHv — 🧛‍♀️☠️ The Terror Of Dublin 🎃👻 (@taradublinrocks) October 10, 2022

I can’t stop laughing at this pathetic lying criminal scammer or I’ll start crying that he’s still walking around a free man. https://t.co/BBSjkR9rot — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 10, 2022

Confessing at a public rally. Bold move. Stupid, but bold. https://t.co/1AsVyVBGcJ — Lisa Senecal (@lcsenecal) October 10, 2022

He wasn’t finished, though. He also wanted everyone to know that the confiscated documents belonged to him. You know – those ones he’d accused the FBI of planting.

Trump: I had a small number of boxes in storage… There is no crime. They should give me immediately back everything they have taken from me because it’s mine. pic.twitter.com/nSR2MjmAMk — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2022

So, the FBI planted things but everything belongs to Trump. Got it.

This, ladies & gentleman, is what you call a CONFESSION. https://t.co/nTz34BOUfC — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) October 10, 2022

This might be the best description of the twice-impeached former president that we’ve ever seen.

He's like a 2nd grade bully who licks your sandwich then insists it belongs to him now. https://t.co/ANtTt3svfF — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) October 10, 2022

