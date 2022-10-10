Politics

A Tottenham Tory group’s attempt to own Labour backfired spectacularly

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 10th, 2022

A group called Tottenham Conservatives spends a lot of time trying to tweet gotchas at anyone it sees as an opponent – perhaps the Anti-growth Coalition.

At the weekend, its target was the Labour Party’s ability to manage finances.

It’s hard to tell whether they were trying to write £5,000 (ish) and don’t know how many pence there are in a pound or to write £5m and don’t know how to write numbers.

Either one is a spectacular self-own in a post about who handles finances better.

One person had some doubts about the size of the group.

In other news –

