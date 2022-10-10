A Tottenham Tory group’s attempt to own Labour backfired spectacularly

Politics

A group called Tottenham Conservatives spends a lot of time trying to tweet gotchas at anyone it sees as an opponent – perhaps the Anti-growth Coalition.

At the weekend, its target was the Labour Party’s ability to manage finances.

It’s hard to tell whether they were trying to write £5,000 (ish) and don’t know how many pence there are in a pound or to write £5m and don’t know how to write numbers.

Either one is a spectacular self-own in a post about who handles finances better.

1.

Is that five grand or five million? Anyhow, the Tories always have money, just from foreign dirty cash pic.twitter.com/91ybaon4Ek — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) October 8, 2022

2.

Five grand. Eyewatering stuff. Vote Conservative. https://t.co/e6iFS9iaHH — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) October 9, 2022

3.

Tottenham Conservatives don’t even know how to write money amounts in English. I certainly wouldn’t trust them with any finances. pic.twitter.com/VV121XXn43 — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 9, 2022

4.

Apart from leaving out the quotation marks and the S on one possessive “its”, adding an apostrophe to another, missing one off “nation’s” and not knowing how to write numbers properly, this is a really effective message https://t.co/cQpArNMmrf — Samuel West 💙💛 (@exitthelemming) October 9, 2022

5.

£5,205.000? What's with the extra zero? A new deci-pence we don't know about, or you want it to look like a £5 million overspend to the casual observer https://t.co/dSh6J4uiUP — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) October 9, 2022

6.

You literally handed £37bn to an unqualified horse obsessive to run test and trace resulting in one of the worst COVID responses on the planet and have now put that same person in charge of Public Health England. I hate Starmer's guts, but sit the f**k down here. https://t.co/rQrMN5ml9G — Damien Willey #SupportTheRMT (@KernowDamo) October 9, 2022

7.

Is this a piss take? I can't tell any more. Maybe Tories are so out of touch with those of us who weren't spat out of our mothers into a fat stack of used £50 notes they genuinely don't know there are 100 pence in a pound, not 1,000. https://t.co/QzR17ZrU2I — Graham Hughes (@EveryCountry) October 9, 2022

8.

o m8 — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) October 9, 2022

9.

Imagine adding 3 decimal points to make Labour's overspend look like 5 million instead of 5 thousand, when you just forced the Bank of England to bail out pension funds by 4 billion due to your own economic mismanagement! https://t.co/qTxEnTkr0s — Kate and Will's biggest fan (@davecameroon) October 9, 2022

10.

Jesus Christ …

£2+ trillion tripled national debt

£500billion black hole from mini budget.

£37bill track and trace

Billions in ppe fraud

Billions in covid loan fraud

Millions to prop up press

Private jets using public money, etc.etc.

But yes, £5grand …#ToryCorruption https://t.co/rcbq9tkhJR — LDurks #GTTO #AntiGrowthCoalition (@Ldurks73) October 9, 2022

11.

Tottenham and tory? Normally you'd pick just the one struggle https://t.co/aU2h8nnits — Den 🇬🇾 🇯🇲 (@LePhantomDennis) October 9, 2022

12.

Congratulations when you can match Truss devaluing the markets by £500billion please come back to us — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 8, 2022

One person had some doubts about the size of the group.

Tottenham? I think even pluralising their twitter name is a typo. I'm willing to bet 'Tottenham Conservatives' is better known as 'Racist old Dave' at the local Wetherspoons. — BlueDino 🇺🇦💙 #FBPE #FBPPR #GTTO (@BlueDino38) October 9, 2022

In other news –

Meanwhile in Gloucester. The Tories are campaigning to improve literacy standards. pic.twitter.com/3cgLAdOk8Y — Andy Williams Jedi/TimeLord🔶 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cheltandy) October 8, 2022

Source Tottenham Conservatives